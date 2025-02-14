Researchers make surprising discovery about mummies scent 

Researches have gone above and beyond to understand all the aspects of Egyptian corpses, and now they have discovered what they smell like.
As reported by Associated Press, the scientists, in the name of science, have found out that well-preserved mummies smell quiet good.
Cecilia Bembibre, director of research at University College London’s Institute for Sustainable Heritage shared, "In films and books, terrible things happen to those who smell mummified bodies."
She added, "We were surprised at the pleasantness of them."
Some scents used to describe the smell included "woody," "sweet" and "spicy," along with that floral notes were also detected, which could be from pine and juniper resins used in preserving.
The study published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society on Thursday used both chemical analysis and a panel of human to evaluate the odours from nine mummies as old as 5,000 years.
Furthermore, scent was an important consideration in the mummification process that used oils, waxes and balms to preserve the body and its spirit for the afterlife.
The practice was reserved for pharaohs and nobility of the time, where pleasant smells were associated with purity and deities while bad odours were sign of corruption and decay.