Priyanka Chopra posts ‘then-and-now’ snaps with Nick Jonas for Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas!
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Friday, February 14, the 42-year-old Citadel actress shared a 2-snap post to celebrate the day of love with her beloved husband.
Alongside the photographs, Chopra also penned a heartfelt note to mark the special day.
“How it started.. How it’s going,” she wrote of the two snaps.
In the first slide, a picture was shared of the pair, of what appears to be their initial dating days.
Meanwhile, the second slide, which also featured their couple photo, was captured recently at Priyanka Chopra’s brother’s wedding.
She continued in the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever, Valentine.”
The post was quick to garner immense love and praises from the couple’s fans.
“Your love is so pure and beautiful, we love you,” gushed one. Another wrote, “You guys didn’t age a day.”
A third commented, “God bless this couple, happy valentines.”
Meanwhile, a fourth expressed their heartfelt desire writing, “I want what they have.”
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas began dating in May 2018. The American singer and actor proposed the Baywatch actress two months later in July, and they got engaged the next month in August 2018 in a Punjabi Roka ceremony in Mumbai, India.
Four months later, in December 2018, the couple tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding which was then followed by a Christian way of wedding.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first and only child, a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.