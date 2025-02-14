Entertainment

Robert Pattinson shares secret behind ‘easiest shoot’ for ‘Mickey 17’

Robert Pattinson will star as Mickey Barnes in upcoming film 'Mickey 17’

  • February 14, 2025
Robert Pattinson has gotten candid about his interesting filming tactics.

The Twilight alum graced red carpet at the Mickey 17 world premiere in London on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

During a chat with PEOPLE on the red carpet, he shared what goes on behind acting, “I do a lot of wandering around kind of practicing stuff rather than practicing new characters, which annoys everyone around me.”

Robert also shared the common question people ask him, “Why do you speak like a taxi driver in a German accent?”

While appreciating the upcoming movie, he claimed that Mickey 17 was “one of the nicest, easiest shoots I've ever done in my life,” adding, “I think it was really complicated for everybody else. It's easy for me.”

The Batman actor will play the role of “unlikely hero” in Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi movie.

As per synopsis, “Mickey Barnes [who] has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.”

On the personal front, Robert welcomed a daughter with his fiancée Suki Waterhouse in March 2024.

