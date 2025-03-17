Princess Margaret's grandson latest career move sparks buzz

Samuel Chatto, the grandson of Princess Margaret, has sparked excitement among royal fans after sharing a major career update.
Princess Margaret’s grandson took to Instagram to announce that he will showcase his pottery in a new exhibition at the Sokyo gallery in Kyoto, Japan.
In a shared post, he dropped a promotional pamphlet for the exhibition featuring himself busy in his studio alongside an array of small glazed bowls.
He wrote the caption, "I'm delighted to announce my upcoming exhibition with @sokyo_gallery in Kyoto.”
Chatto added, “The works shown came out of a residency I did with the gallery last year, along with more recent works wood fired at my studio in West Sussex. These works respond to the idea of 'Interior and Exterior,' balance and flow, they are also influenced by landscapes and tea culture in Britain and Japan. Made with porcelain and local clays from Japan and Sussex."
A preview is scheduled for Thursday, April 3, with the exhibition opening to the public from April 4 to April 19.
Notably, Samuel studied History of Art at the University of Edinburgh, prior to this he completed a six-week apprenticeship at North Shore Pottery as well as a course at the Royal Drawing School.