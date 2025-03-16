Royal

Prince Harry reacts to backlash against Meghan Markle for Netflix show

Meghan Markle's Netflix cooking series, 'With Love, Meghan' only has a 2.9/10 rating on IMDb

  • March 16, 2025


Prince Harry is reportedly "loathing" the backlash against his wife Meghan Markle over her new Netflix cooking series, With Love, Meghan.

The eight-part cooking show, which premiered on March 4 and only has a 2.9/10 rating on IMDb, has received a mixed reaction from viewers, with many criticizing it as "outdated" and "unrelatable."

According to Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Prince Harry is very “sensitive” and he will be hating any criticism of his wife’s venture.

“Harry always got very, very upset when his wife was criticised, going right back to before their engagement. He complained and said ‘would they please leave Meghan alone?” she told Fabulous.

Ingrid went on to claim, “But Harry is super sensitive, so I should think he's loathing this backlash against Meghan and just thinking that it's just the ‘unkind Brits.’”

“I think that he gets very upset by all these things,” she added.

Despite the negative reviews, Netflix has announced that it is making a second series of With Love, Meghan.

The announcement comes as Meghan prepares to launch a new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, on April 8.

