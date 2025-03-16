Prince William, Kate celebrate Earthshot winner Notpla’s Six Nations debut

It’s time to celebrate for Notpla!
On Sunday, March 16, Prince William and Princess Kate took to their joint-Instagram account to give a huge shoutout to the Earthshot Prize winning company, Notpla, for its incredible eco-friendly packaging after it was debuted at the Six Nations Championships.
Sharing a couple of snaps with the company’s key individuals, the Prince and Princess of Wales penned, “Great to see @earthshotprize Winner @notpla at The Principality Stadium in Wales yesterday!”
The parents-of-three continued, “Their sustainable seaweed-based food packaging debuted at this year’s Six Nations Championships, as part of a multi-stadium rollout in Wales that will replace 750,000+ single-use plastic items at three iconic venues.”
Notpla, a London-based sustainable packaging start-up, is dedicated to helping restaurants and caterers to switch from plastic packaging to a zero-waste model.
The company won Earthshot Prize 2024 in the “Build a Waste-Free World” category for offering a biodegradable solution to plastic waste.
This update comes after Prince William and Princess Kate attended the England vs Wales Six Nations rugby match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
The future king and queen expressed their admiration for both teams during the game.