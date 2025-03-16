Royal

Prince Harry hit with huge blow as court orders public release of visa files

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, suffers a huge setback after latest court ruling

In a jaw-dropping new update, Prince Harry’s visa records are orders to be made public.

On Sunday, March 16, GB News reported that Judge Carl Nichols has issues a new ruling in which he has ordered to publicly release the visa files of the Duke of Sussex.

The Washington judge has commanded the authorities to release the records by Tuesday, March 18, at the latest to know whether or not the Prince was truthful on his US immigration paperwork.

It was also reported that the Judge, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, regarded the Department of Homeland Security’s proposal to reveal the records as “appropriate.”

While it is unclear what information will be released publicly from the files, it is speculated that the files will reveal Harry’s response to the question about drug use.

"The government has provided the court with its proposed redactions to the documents—those redactions appearing appropriate,” stated Judge Nichols is his order.

The question regarding Harry’s truthfulness about his drug use during US immigration process arose after he openly confessed using a variety of drugs, including cannabis, cocaine, and magic mushrooms, in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

