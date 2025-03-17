Queen Camilla takes firm stands on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims 

Queen Camilla has reportedly adopted a firm stance of silence on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, choosing not to engage in discussions about the couple.
As per GB News, the royal source shared that Queen Camilla "almost never discussed" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid their tensed relationship.
The source said, "Far more thought and hiatus is stirred up in the media around what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are or aren't doing on any given day than was ever a fixation at the Palace."
The source added that the topic is "almost never discussed" at the Palace.
Notably, the source disclosed Queen’s stance after the Duke of Sussex made big claims against his stepmother and labelled her as "dangerous" in his memoir Spare.
In his bombshell memoir, Prince Harry also claimed that Camilla had sacrificed him on her "personal PR altar".
He also detailed his complex feelings about his father King Charles’ relationship with Queen Camilla.
Harry shared in his memoir that he and Prince William urged the monarch to not marry Camilla, saying: "Just please don't marry her."
The father-of-two also accused Camilla of playing "the long game, a campaign aimed at marriage and eventually the Crown."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from the royal duties in 2020 after estrangement with the royal family.
