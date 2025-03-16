Princess Kate, Prince William make huge confession about George, Louis

Royal

  • March 16, 2025
Prince William and Kate Middleton have made a delightful confession about their sons, Prince George and Prince Louis.

The Prince of Wales serves as Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, meanwhile the Princess of Wales supports England as Patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League.

They attend the sold-out rugby match at Principality Stadium on March 15.

Before the match, Princess Kate and William got the chance to had a chat with injured players supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust. This meeting took place in the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite.

The royal couple made a sweet confession about their sons' passion for sport during the meeting, as reported by GB News.

William said, "At weekends we go from one competition to the next."

Kate chimed in, "Louis is six and he's just started touch rugby and George is 11 and he plays a bit more. They do really enjoy it."

Catherine added, "They've been exposed to lots of different sports."

Notably, the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust was established in 1972 with various education, social and sporting objectives.

Their royal engagement comes after Royal Family announced that William will embark on a solo tour Estonia from March 20 to March 21

The upcoming trip will be his first solo tour of 2025 without Kate.

