Crown Prince Al Hussein joins King Hussein bin Talal brigade for Ramadan Iftar 

Crown Prince Al Hussein honored the 40th King Hussein bin Talal Royal Armoured Brigade by joining them for iftar.
The Royal Palace of Jordan shared a glimpse of the Crown Prince, who shared a meal with soldiers in a show of solidarity and appreciation for their service.
In a shared post, Al Hussein donned a military uniform, as it posted with the caption, “His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein joins the 40th King Hussein bin Talal Royal Armoured Brigade for iftar #Jordan.”
Related: Crown Prince Hussein, Rajwa ring in new year with delightful photo
As per the reports of Jordan Times, the Royal Court statement revealed that the Crown Prince of Jordan was greeted by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, who serves as the commander of the Central Military Zone, and the brigade commander.
Al Hussein also accompanied the attendees in performing the maghreb prayer.
The statement mentioned that he previously served in the 40th King Hussein bin Talal Royal Armoured Brigade before transitioning last July to the role of assistant commander of Special Battalion 101, a unit within the King Abdullah II Special Forces Group.
Related: Jordan Royal Family marks Ramadan 2025 with heartfelt wishes