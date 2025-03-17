King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima make delightful announcement

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima made a delightful announcement after volunteering at the Oranje Fonds organisation.
On Sunday, the Dutch couple congratulated the winners of the World Distance Championships with a sweet message on Instagram.
They penned, “It was a fantastic skating weekend! No less than eight gold medals were won at the World Distance Championships in Hamar, Norway.”
Willem-Alexander and Máxima further wrote, “We proudly congratulate Jutta Leerdam, Suzanne Schulting, Angel Daleman, Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong, Marijke Groenewoud, Joy Beune, Femke Kok, Jenning de Boo and Joep Wennemars on their titles. In Beijing, Xandra Velzeboer won gold at the World Short Track Championships.”
The statement concluded with, “What wonderful performances! - King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.”
After winning the gold for Netherlands, Marijke said, “I started at 500 meters, in the penultimate corner I went full throttle to the finish. No one even came next to me, so I had no idea what was happening behind me. I thought: I have to continue to the finish, then I can celebrate."
The Dutch King and Queen’s announcement came after they volunteered this week.
In a heartwarming display of humility, the royal couple donned matching orange-logo T-shirts and gilets, merging seamlessly with volunteers for a day of service.
