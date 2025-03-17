Royal

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima make delightful announcement

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima release joint statement after volunteering at the Oranje Fonds organisation

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 17, 2025
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima make delightful announcement
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima make delightful announcement

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima made a delightful announcement after volunteering at the Oranje Fonds organisation.

On Sunday, the Dutch couple congratulated the winners of the World Distance Championships with a sweet message on Instagram.

They penned, “It was a fantastic skating weekend! No less than eight gold medals were won at the World Distance Championships in Hamar, Norway.”

Willem-Alexander and Máxima further wrote, “We proudly congratulate Jutta Leerdam, Suzanne Schulting, Angel Daleman, Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong, Marijke Groenewoud, Joy Beune, Femke Kok, Jenning de Boo and Joep Wennemars on their titles. In Beijing, Xandra Velzeboer won gold at the World Short Track Championships.”

Related: King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima turn heads with surprising new look


The statement concluded with, “What wonderful performances! - King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.”

After winning the gold for Netherlands, Marijke said, “I started at 500 meters, in the penultimate corner I went full throttle to the finish. No one even came next to me, so I had no idea what was happening behind me. I thought: I have to continue to the finish, then I can celebrate."

The Dutch King and Queen’s announcement came after they volunteered this week.

In a heartwarming display of humility, the royal couple donned matching orange-logo T-shirts and gilets, merging seamlessly with volunteers for a day of service.

Related: King Willem-Alexander awards top honor to Ukraine 5 AM Coalition

Princess Margaret's grandson latest career move sparks buzz
Princess Margaret's grandson latest career move sparks buzz
Trump administration defies court order, deports 250 Venezuelans
Trump administration defies court order, deports 250 Venezuelans
Royal Family gives update after Princess Mette-Marit, Haakon appearance
Royal Family gives update after Princess Mette-Marit, Haakon appearance
Justin Bieber’s bond with younger siblings shines in new photo: See
Justin Bieber’s bond with younger siblings shines in new photo: See
Princess Margaret's grandson latest career move sparks buzz
Princess Margaret's grandson latest career move sparks buzz
Royal Family gives update after Princess Mette-Marit, Haakon appearance
Royal Family gives update after Princess Mette-Marit, Haakon appearance
Princess Anne faces heartbreaking setback in France trip
Princess Anne faces heartbreaking setback in France trip
Princess Kate, Prince William make huge confession about George, Louis
Princess Kate, Prince William make huge confession about George, Louis
Crown Princess Mette-Marit enjoys PDA-filled day with Prince Haakon amid health woes
Crown Princess Mette-Marit enjoys PDA-filled day with Prince Haakon amid health woes
Prince Harry hit with huge blow as court orders public release of visa files
Prince Harry hit with huge blow as court orders public release of visa files
Prince William, Kate celebrate Earthshot winner Notpla’s Six Nations debut
Prince William, Kate celebrate Earthshot winner Notpla’s Six Nations debut
Prince Harry reacts to backlash against Meghan Markle for Netflix show
Prince Harry reacts to backlash against Meghan Markle for Netflix show
Mike Tindall reveals how he accidentally won over Queen Elizabeth II with humor
Mike Tindall reveals how he accidentally won over Queen Elizabeth II with humor
Prince William takes on new role after close pal makes baby announcement?
Prince William takes on new role after close pal makes baby announcement?
Norwegian Royals cheer on ‘world’s elite’ at Holmenkollen sports festival
Norwegian Royals cheer on ‘world’s elite’ at Holmenkollen sports festival
Buckingham Palace sets records straight on Prince Andrew’s status in Royal family
Buckingham Palace sets records straight on Prince Andrew’s status in Royal family