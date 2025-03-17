Kanye West alleges Kim Kardashian controls his access to their kids

Kanye West has reignited tensions with the Kardashian family, claiming he feels like a "prisoner" when it comes to co-parenting his four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
The Famous singer took to his X(former Twitter) to share multiple tweets about his contentious co-parenting agreement with the SKIMS founder.
“Yes I have beef with people that froze my account took my kids away and tried to put me in jail AND ITS STUCK,” he wrote.
In a second tweet he wrote, “I DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR [sic] THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS [sic] HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER [sic] MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME.”
West further noted, “ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE.”
He added that “seeing” his four kids, North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5 is like “visitation” in jail.
The Gold Digger added, “ITS LIKE IM IN PRISON ‘SEEING’ MY KIDS I DONT CARE IF I LIVE OR DIE OR IF IM IN JAIL OR FREE AND I ESPECIALLY DONT CARE ABOUT WHATEVER THESE P–Y ASS CELEBRITIES GOT TO SAY THAT ARE SLAVES TO THE JEWS.”
Notably, the tweets came after he slammed Kim Kardashian over his decision to feature their eldest daughter, North, on a song with disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.