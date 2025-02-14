Shakira reflects on ‘unforgettable’ LMYNL Tour start as she wraps Brazil leg

Shakira is utterly grateful for the “dreamy” kickoff of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour!
The 48-year-old Colombian singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Friday, February 14, and expressed heartfelt gratitude towards her fans for giving a thrilling start to her seventh concert tour.
Sharing a carousel of snaps from the São Paulo concert, the singer penned a delightful note alongside.
“68 thousand souls tonight,” she wrote, adding, “Thank you São Paulo for a dream night! Thank you Brazil for an unforgettable tour start!! #LMYNLWorldTour.”
The long string of photos began with a glamorous picture of the Waka Waka crooner, holding onto her guitar as she sang her heart out for fans on the stage, dressed in a sparkling Versace one-piece ‘fit.
In the following snaps were also thrilling yet delightful glimpses of the singer and the crowd along with some backstage moments.
The post received immense love from Shakira’s fans who expressed their admiration and excitement via comments.
“We love you Shak, thank you for this unforgettable moment,” a fan penned.
Another wrote, “Amazing. Let’s go for more.”
“It was the most beautiful show ever!” a third gushed.
For those uninformed, Shakira is currently on her seventh concert tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which is in support of her twelfth studio album of the same name.