WhatsApp’s new feature lets users add social media links to their profiles

WhatsApp is working on a feature to add social media links to user profiles!
As per WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow users to add direct links to their social media profiles, which will then be visible on their WhatsApp profiles.
As of now, Instagram is supported but more platforms may be included before the final release.
When users input their Instagram username, a direct link to their profile appears at the top of the chat info screen, making it easy for contacts to access their profile with one tap.
Unlike WhatsApp Business accounts, which require authentication to link social media, regular users do not need to verify ownership.
Since the feature is still in development, WhatsApp might add a verification step in the future, but this has not been confirmed.
This feature is entirely optional so users are not required to add social media links when using WhatsApp.
In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features that are giving users a fresh experience.
WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to search for updates within channels.
This new feature will allow users to quickly search for updates within channels.