Liam Payne ‘sectioned’ by father after serious overdose months before death

Late Liam Payne’s close friend has made shocking claims about singer's struggles with addiction.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, Roger Nores, the friend of former One Direction star, claimed that Liam's father, Geoff Payne, had the singer sectioned last May after a serious overdose.
"Originally, they tried to have him sectioned for 90 days. That ended up getting cut down to 30 days. But Liam talked his way out after just three,” he told the outlet.
Following his release, Roger said he helped Liam get set up with a team of medical professionals to aid in his recovery.
"He knew he needed help," he, adding, "He did four months sober. Liam then began to go to the gym every day. He was really looking after himself."
Roger, who was at the hotel with Liam just hours before his death, further added, “Anyone who's looked after an addict knows it isn't that straightforward. It was draining, but I wanted to do it – that's what friends are for. After four months, I truly believed he had turned a corner."
Tragically, Liam passed away in Argentina on October 16, 2023, at the age of 31.
Roger, along with four others, was charged in connection with Liam's death, with prosecutors alleging that Roger had abandoned Liam and failed in his duty of care.