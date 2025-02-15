Trending

Kareena Kapoor's dad Randhir Kapoor opens up on marriage with Babita

Bollywood legendary actor Randhir Kapoor gets candid about facing marital woes with Babita Kapoor

  February 15, 2025
Randhir Kapoor fell for Babita Kapoor while filming for Sangam (1964), a film directed by his father Raj Kapoor.

As reported by NDTV, Randhir dated Raaz actress for two years before realising he is not serious with her, while Babita was looking forward to the next step in their relationship.

When the mother-of-two finally confronted Randhir, he cast her in his directorial debut Kal, Aaj Aur Kal (1971), where all three generations of Kapoors came together.

Raj Kappoor, who was aware of son’s relationship took matters into his own hands, as the Henna actor revealed, "Main timepass kiya jaa raha tha. He was like, 'Shaadi vaadi karne ka iraada hai ki nahi'? (I was whiling away time. My father asked if I had any intention of actually getting married)."

Randhir shared that it was his parents who proposed to Babita, who was expected to quit her career, as Kapoor women were not allowed to work after marriage.

The couple tied the knot at Babita’s residence on May 12, 1971 and in November they held a Punjabi wedding at Kapoor’s residence.

However in 1988, Randhir returned to his parent’s residence, although the two never formally went through divorce.

Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor are parents to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, who was the first woman from the Kapoor fam to work in the Bollywood industry.

