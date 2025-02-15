Nita Ambani opens up about her husband Mukesh Ambani 

Trending

Nita and Mukesh Ambani have together taken Reliance Foundation and industries to new heights

India’s billionaire Mukesh Ambani is his wife Nita Ambani’s ‘biggest inspiration.’

In a sit-down chat with Bloomberg, Nita spoke up about her husband Mukesh, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited. 

The philanthropist said, “Every day of my life, I feel so blessed because I am married to my best friend. Mukesh is been my true supporter, the wind beneath my wings.”

She added, “He is my biggest inspiration. So, I think, to have married someone who supports you unconditionally the way Mukesh supports me is truly a blessing.”

During the same interview, the businesswoman also opened up about her kids Akash, Isha, and Anant Ambani.

When asked how the kids planned to take over which sector of Reliance Industries, the mother of three stated that her elder son Akash has been a tech bluff since the time he was a child.

She then went on getting candid about her daughter Isha, calling her the most ‘sensitive’ and ‘intuitive’ girl.

For the unversed, Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s beloved son Anant Ambani married his longtime lover Radhika Merchant in July 2024 

