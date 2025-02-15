Jennifer Garner sparks ‘burnout’ fear as she helps Ben Affleck after JLo split

Jennifer Garner has left her pals and close ones worried by sparking “burnout” fears as she juggles among career, family, philanthropy, and comforting Ben Affleck throughout and after his divorce with Jennifer Lopez.
On Saturday, February 15, 2025, Radaronline revealed that the 13 Going On 30 starlet’s stressful and hectic routine has made her lose a lot of weight, leaving only a “skeletal” appearance which has left her friends concerned.
A worried insider, while speaking to the outlet, revealed that Garner’s pals have been urging her to get a little time out for herself and relax a bit, asking her to slow down for a while, leaving all concerns behind.
"Jen hasn't burned out yet, but she's come close and knows it's because she has a hard time saying no, especially when it comes to helping neighbors or lending a hand to the community," they stated.
They further added, "Jen only had a supporting role in Deadpool & Wolverine last year but she spent months getting back into shape and sharpening her martial arts training so she could do her own stunts.”
Although the actress won raves for her outstanding performance in the film, the insiders expressed that Garner should have acted a little more selfish and should not have said yes every time someone asks her for a favor.
"She doesn't want to admit it, but she has a messiah complex and is always putting other people's needs first. You'd love to see her go sit on a tropical beach – but Jen isn't wired that way. Her life is exhausting."
Moreover, it was clearly evident last year how much her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, relied on Jennifer Garner to move on from second ex-wife Jennifer Lopez after divorce.
Comforting the actor along with juggling between managing her career, home, and charity work has reportedly been making Jennifer Garner burnout herself.