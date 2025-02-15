World

Sea ice hits historic low as temperatures soar near North Pole

The recent record-low sea ice levels are likely caused by a mix of warm air and warm ocean waters

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 15, 2025
Sea ice hits historic low as temperatures soar near North Pole
Sea ice hits historic low as temperatures soar near North Pole

Satellite data shows the Earth’s frozen oceans have less ice than ever recorded before.

The ice in the Arctic and Antarctic plays a crucial role in regulating Earth’s temperature by reflecting the Sun’s energy back into space.

As per BBC, as the temperatures increase, the ice covering the ocean shrinks, exposing more of the darker ocean beneath.

Unlike ice, which reflects sunlight, the dark ocean absorbs more heat, making the planet warmer.

The recent record-low sea ice levels are likely caused by a mix of warm air, warm ocean waters and winds that break the ice apart.

As per the reports, between February 8 and February 13, the total area of sea ice in the Arctic and Antarctic was measured at 15.76 million square kilometers.

This breaks the previous record low of 15.93 million square kilometers set two years ago.

The US National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) said in a statement, noting, “Every year, every data point that we get suggests that this isn't a temporary shift, but something more permanent, like what we've seen in the Arctic.”

It added, “It is indicating that the Antarctic has moved into a new regime of lower ice extents."

In recent weeks, the amount of sea ice in the Arctic has decreased even more compared to the usual levels.

In early February, temperatures near the North Pole were about 20C higher than normal, causing ice to melt in areas like Svalbard.

Sea ice hits historic low as temperatures soar near North Pole

Sea ice hits historic low as temperatures soar near North Pole
Zara Tindall looks effortlessly chic in jumpsuit during outing with husband Mike

Zara Tindall looks effortlessly chic in jumpsuit during outing with husband Mike

Anya Taylor-Joy reveals one condition for acting alongside husband Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy reveals one condition for acting alongside husband Malcolm McRae
Artist turns used tea bags into magical 'Harry Potter', 'LOTR' artwork

Artist turns used tea bags into magical 'Harry Potter', 'LOTR' artwork
Artist turns used tea bags into magical 'Harry Potter', 'LOTR' artwork
Artist turns used tea bags into magical 'Harry Potter', 'LOTR' artwork
Trump officials nuclear blunder: Staff dismissal raises concerns
Trump officials nuclear blunder: Staff dismissal raises concerns
White House under fire for Valentine's Day poem aimed at illegal immigrants
White House under fire for Valentine's Day poem aimed at illegal immigrants
Ashley St. Clair claims about 13th child spark Elon Musk reaction
Ashley St. Clair claims about 13th child spark Elon Musk reaction
Donald Trump confirms ‘friendly meeting’ with Keir Starmer ‘very soon’
Donald Trump confirms ‘friendly meeting’ with Keir Starmer ‘very soon’
Chernobyl radiation shelter hit in alleged Russian drone attack
Chernobyl radiation shelter hit in alleged Russian drone attack
Sonning artist’s bizarre duct-taped bananas go viral worldwide
Sonning artist’s bizarre duct-taped bananas go viral worldwide
Pope to be admitted to Rome hospital for bronchitis treatment
Pope to be admitted to Rome hospital for bronchitis treatment
Researchers make surprising discovery about mummies scent
Researchers make surprising discovery about mummies scent
Dame Edna’s iconic glasses sell for record-breaking price at auction
Dame Edna’s iconic glasses sell for record-breaking price at auction
Trump administration takes shocking decision for probationary employees
Trump administration takes shocking decision for probationary employees
Humpback whale engulfs, spits out man in miraculous incident
Humpback whale engulfs, spits out man in miraculous incident