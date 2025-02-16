Yumna Zaidi shares heartbreaking story of losing her dad 

Yumna Zaidi has faced personal struggles including the loss of her father at a young age.
In an interview with Fuchsia Magazine, the Bakhtawar actress opened up about her father's death and how it impacted her life.
She said, "My father was a very important person in my life and the values he instilled in me such as loyalty, honesty and goodness will stay with me forever."
While Yumna cherished the principles her father taught her, she confessed that she deeply misses his presence.
The Ishqiya star continued, "I miss his presence in my life and I wish I had more time with him."
Further adding, "During this difficult time, I salute my mother and siblings as they remained together to support me."
“Grief is something I hold very close to my heart, It is during times of grief that I have felt the closest to Allah SWT," the Parizaad star explained her struggles and hardships that led her to spirituality.
Her statement is a testament of the emotional scars she still carries from losing her dad and also displays her resilience and faith.
To note, this devastating incident affirmed Yumna's life path as an artist as her passion for acting continues strong.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Yumna Zaidi gained popularity with her performance in the blockbuster drama series Tere Bin.