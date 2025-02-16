Trending

Yumna Zaidi shares heartbreaking story of losing her dad

'Tere Bin' actress Yumna Zaidi reflects on grief, faith and the loss of her father

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025
Yumna Zaidi shares heartbreaking story of losing her dad
Yumna Zaidi shares heartbreaking story of losing her dad 

Yumna Zaidi has faced personal struggles including the loss of her father at a young age. 

In an interview with Fuchsia Magazine, the Bakhtawar actress opened up about her father's death and how it impacted her life. 

She said, "My father was a very important person in my life and the values he instilled in me such as loyalty, honesty and goodness will stay with me forever." 

While Yumna cherished the principles her father taught her, she confessed that she deeply misses his presence. 

The Ishqiya star continued, "I miss his presence in my life and I wish I had more time with him." 

Further adding, "During this difficult time, I salute my mother and siblings as they remained together to support me." 

“Grief is something I hold very close to my heart, It is during times of grief that I have felt the closest to Allah SWT," the Parizaad star explained her struggles and hardships that led her to spirituality. 

Her statement is a testament of the emotional scars she still carries from losing her dad and also displays her resilience and faith. 

To note, this devastating incident affirmed Yumna's life path as an artist as her passion for acting continues strong. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yumna Zaidi gained popularity with her performance in the blockbuster drama series Tere Bin. 

Nine dinosaur teeth discovered in Spanish truck near Italian border

Nine dinosaur teeth discovered in Spanish truck near Italian border
Queen Camilla leans on unexpected source as King Charles battles cancer

Queen Camilla leans on unexpected source as King Charles battles cancer
Jennifer Garner sparks ‘burnout’ fear as she helps Ben Affleck after JLo split

Jennifer Garner sparks ‘burnout’ fear as she helps Ben Affleck after JLo split
ByteDance shakes up AI industry with Goku AI launch

ByteDance shakes up AI industry with Goku AI launch
Ileana D'Cruz pregnant with second baby?
Ileana D'Cruz pregnant with second baby?
Mawra Hocane reacts to record breaking earnings of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'
Mawra Hocane reacts to record breaking earnings of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'
Nita Ambani opens up about her husband Mukesh Ambani
Nita Ambani opens up about her husband Mukesh Ambani
Kareena Kapoor’s dad Randhir Kapoor opens up on marriage with Babita
Kareena Kapoor’s dad Randhir Kapoor opens up on marriage with Babita
Atif Aslam drops precious family clicks on Valentine's Day
Atif Aslam drops precious family clicks on Valentine's Day
Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt gesture for wife Katrina Kaif on Valentine's wins hearts
Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt gesture for wife Katrina Kaif on Valentine's wins hearts
Mawra Hocane pens Valentine's Day wish for husband Ameer Gilani
Mawra Hocane pens Valentine's Day wish for husband Ameer Gilani
Salman Khan takes new spin on Valentine’s day celebration
Salman Khan takes new spin on Valentine’s day celebration
Asim Azhar pens heartwarming note after wrapping up US concert tour
Asim Azhar pens heartwarming note after wrapping up US concert tour
Katrina Kaif shares honest review of Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava’
Katrina Kaif shares honest review of Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava’
Muneeb Butt drops romantic Valentines Day post for wife Aiman Khan
Muneeb Butt drops romantic Valentines Day post for wife Aiman Khan
Kubra Khan, Mirza Gohar Rasheed get nikkahfied in Makkah
Kubra Khan, Mirza Gohar Rasheed get nikkahfied in Makkah