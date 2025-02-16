Jacob Elordi shares drastic weight loss journey for POW drama 'Narrow Road' 

Jacob Elordi is sharing insights about losing weight for his latest role in The Narrow Road to the Deep North.
Speaking with reporters at a Berlin Film Festival Press Conference, the Euphoria actor revealed how the weight loss journey was made bearable with the help of his team.
He told reporters, "It was a very calming experience to do it with all the lads."
Elordi continued, "I think there was something quite profound that happened, in that it was complete torture."
For essaying the prisoner of war in the film, the actor had to shed more than a few pounds.
The Oh, Canada star further added, "There was a peace that somewhat came over all of us. And you kind of reach a level of love that goes beyond what you are used to, because everything gets stripped away and you come down to the bare bones."
To note, Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor, who gained prominence with his role as Noah Flynn in Netflix's The Kissing Booth film series.