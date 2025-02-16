Trending

Ibrahim Ali khan, Khushi Kapoor's 'Nadaaniyan' to hit Netflix soon

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan makes his Bollywood debut with a rom-com titled 'Nadaaniyan'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025
Ibrahim Ali khan, Khushi Kapoors Nadaaniyan to hit Netflix soon
Ibrahim Ali khan, Khushi Kapoor's 'Nadaaniyan' to hit Netflix soon 

Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan's Nadaaniyan will premiere on Netflix. 

On February 15, 2025, the official Instagram page of Netflix India shared the release schedule for this month. 

Nadaaniyan was listed under the films that are 'Next on Netflix in February 2025.' 


However, an exact release date has not been specified yet but looks like it will arrive in February 2025 itself. 

The caption of the post read, "Get your dabbas (boxes) - this month is leaving no crumbs.”

Ibrahim, who is making his Bollywood debut with the rom-com Nadaaniyan, has already kicked off promotions of the  movie alongside his co-actress Khushi. 

On the special occasion of Valentine's Day, The Archies star took to Instagram to share stunning pictures with her fellow actor. 

They posed infront of an autorickshaw decorated with heat envelopes and Cupid posters, featuring the film's name and the text Aap Ishq Mein hain (You are in love). 

It is pertinent to mention, Nadaaniyan is a Dharmatic Entertainment Production produced by Karan Johar. 

The official synopsis of the movie stated, “When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend.”

Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan dies at age 24 after tragic fall

Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan dies at age 24 after tragic fall

David Harbour jumps on dating bandwagon amid Lily Allen split rumors

David Harbour jumps on dating bandwagon amid Lily Allen split rumors

Ronaldo Nazário drops bombshell on his 'worst' ever teammate

Ronaldo Nazário drops bombshell on his 'worst' ever teammate
Princess Iman of Jordan welcomes first baby with husband Jameel

Princess Iman of Jordan welcomes first baby with husband Jameel

Feroze Khan loses big against Rahim Pardesi in boxing match
Feroze Khan loses big against Rahim Pardesi in boxing match
Wedding bells for Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia?
Wedding bells for Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia?
Atif Aslam offers BEST breakup advice to a fan
Atif Aslam offers BEST breakup advice to a fan
Yumna Zaidi shares heartbreaking story of losing her dad
Yumna Zaidi shares heartbreaking story of losing her dad
Ileana D'Cruz pregnant with second baby?
Ileana D'Cruz pregnant with second baby?
Mawra Hocane reacts to record breaking earnings of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'
Mawra Hocane reacts to record breaking earnings of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'
Nita Ambani opens up about her husband Mukesh Ambani
Nita Ambani opens up about her husband Mukesh Ambani
Kareena Kapoor’s dad Randhir Kapoor opens up on marriage with Babita
Kareena Kapoor’s dad Randhir Kapoor opens up on marriage with Babita
Atif Aslam drops precious family clicks on Valentine's Day
Atif Aslam drops precious family clicks on Valentine's Day
Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt gesture for wife Katrina Kaif on Valentine's wins hearts
Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt gesture for wife Katrina Kaif on Valentine's wins hearts
Mawra Hocane pens Valentine's Day wish for husband Ameer Gilani
Mawra Hocane pens Valentine's Day wish for husband Ameer Gilani
Salman Khan takes new spin on Valentine’s day celebration
Salman Khan takes new spin on Valentine’s day celebration