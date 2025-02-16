Ibrahim Ali khan, Khushi Kapoor's 'Nadaaniyan' to hit Netflix soon 

Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan's Nadaaniyan will premiere on Netflix.
On February 15, 2025, the official Instagram page of Netflix India shared the release schedule for this month.
Nadaaniyan was listed under the films that are 'Next on Netflix in February 2025.'
However, an exact release date has not been specified yet but looks like it will arrive in February 2025 itself.
The caption of the post read, "Get your dabbas (boxes) - this month is leaving no crumbs.”
Ibrahim, who is making his Bollywood debut with the rom-com Nadaaniyan, has already kicked off promotions of the movie alongside his co-actress Khushi.
On the special occasion of Valentine's Day, The Archies star took to Instagram to share stunning pictures with her fellow actor.
They posed infront of an autorickshaw decorated with heat envelopes and Cupid posters, featuring the film's name and the text Aap Ishq Mein hain (You are in love).
It is pertinent to mention, Nadaaniyan is a Dharmatic Entertainment Production produced by Karan Johar.
The official synopsis of the movie stated, “When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend.”