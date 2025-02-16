Trending

Feroze Khan loses big against Rahim Pardesi in boxing match

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan faces a major setback in the boxing ring

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025
Feroze Khan loses big against Rahim Pardesi in boxing match
Feroze Khan loses big against Rahim Pardesi in boxing match 

Rahim Pardesi beats Feroze Khan in a boxing match by points 4 to 1. 

Both fighters played until the Khaani star lost focus at one point in the game, allowing Rahim to capitalize and secure a win. 


Despite losing, the Gul-e-Rana actor displayed great understanding and respect afterwards. 

They met in the ring, shook hands and praised each other's efforts. 

Soon after the match ended, an emotional moment was captured which saw superstar hugging his wife Zainab and son Sultan after the huge loss. 


Earlier on social media, Khan announced he is venturing into boxing with the aim to inspire others to take up fitness and sports as a serious career option. 

He stated, “This is my new game plan. I am starting my boxing career. I want people to focus on fitness and training, and this initiative will open doors for aspiring athletes looking for opportunities.”

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Khan made headlines after his high-profile divorce with Syeda Aliza Sultan. 

The couple, who share two kids, finalized their divorce in September 2022. 

Years after the messy battle, Feroze Khan married for the second time and is happy now. 

Taylor Swift sets new milestone in UK music history

Taylor Swift sets new milestone in UK music history

Prince Harry reunites with royal couple at Invictus Games after Meghan leaves

Prince Harry reunites with royal couple at Invictus Games after Meghan leaves
Feroze Khan loses big against Rahim Pardesi in boxing match

Feroze Khan loses big against Rahim Pardesi in boxing match

Prince Harry takes humourous jab at former soldier during Invictus Games

Prince Harry takes humourous jab at former soldier during Invictus Games

Ibrahim Ali khan, Khushi Kapoor's 'Nadaaniyan' to hit Netflix soon
Ibrahim Ali khan, Khushi Kapoor's 'Nadaaniyan' to hit Netflix soon
Wedding bells for Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia?
Wedding bells for Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia?
Atif Aslam offers BEST breakup advice to a fan
Atif Aslam offers BEST breakup advice to a fan
Yumna Zaidi shares heartbreaking story of losing her dad
Yumna Zaidi shares heartbreaking story of losing her dad
Ileana D'Cruz pregnant with second baby?
Ileana D'Cruz pregnant with second baby?
Mawra Hocane reacts to record breaking earnings of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'
Mawra Hocane reacts to record breaking earnings of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'
Nita Ambani opens up about her husband Mukesh Ambani
Nita Ambani opens up about her husband Mukesh Ambani
Kareena Kapoor’s dad Randhir Kapoor opens up on marriage with Babita
Kareena Kapoor’s dad Randhir Kapoor opens up on marriage with Babita
Atif Aslam drops precious family clicks on Valentine's Day
Atif Aslam drops precious family clicks on Valentine's Day
Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt gesture for wife Katrina Kaif on Valentine's wins hearts
Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt gesture for wife Katrina Kaif on Valentine's wins hearts
Mawra Hocane pens Valentine's Day wish for husband Ameer Gilani
Mawra Hocane pens Valentine's Day wish for husband Ameer Gilani
Salman Khan takes new spin on Valentine’s day celebration
Salman Khan takes new spin on Valentine’s day celebration