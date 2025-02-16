Feroze Khan loses big against Rahim Pardesi in boxing match 

Rahim Pardesi beats Feroze Khan in a boxing match by points 4 to 1.
Both fighters played until the Khaani star lost focus at one point in the game, allowing Rahim to capitalize and secure a win.
Despite losing, the Gul-e-Rana actor displayed great understanding and respect afterwards.
They met in the ring, shook hands and praised each other's efforts.
Soon after the match ended, an emotional moment was captured which saw superstar hugging his wife Zainab and son Sultan after the huge loss.
Earlier on social media, Khan announced he is venturing into boxing with the aim to inspire others to take up fitness and sports as a serious career option.
He stated, “This is my new game plan. I am starting my boxing career. I want people to focus on fitness and training, and this initiative will open doors for aspiring athletes looking for opportunities.”
Meanwhile, on the personal front, Khan made headlines after his high-profile divorce with Syeda Aliza Sultan.
The couple, who share two kids, finalized their divorce in September 2022.
Years after the messy battle, Feroze Khan married for the second time and is happy now.