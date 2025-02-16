Taylor Swift sets new milestone in UK music history 

Taylor Swift has made charts history!
The Guardian reported, Swift has become the female artist with the most albums to have reached number one in the UK, surpassing pop icon Madonna.
Her latest release, Lover, topped UK charts, marking her 13th No.1 album and tying her with Elvis Presley as the international artist with most chart-toppers.
After being launched in limited quantity on 2023 Valentine's, Lover has become a hit thanks to the heart-shaped double vinyl edition.
It is pertinent to mention, the live album became the first to reach number one on pure sales in eight years.
For the unversed, the last album to have reached No.1 in the UK without any streaming numbers was yet another Swift record- 2017's Reputation.
Elsewhere in the UK charts, the famous Irish rock band Inhaler, led by the Bono's son Elijah Hewson, debuted at No.2 with their third album Open Wide.
Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar surged back in the Top 3 following the physical release of GNX and the widely discussed Super Bowl halftime show.
Amid all this, Taylor Swift did not win any awards at this year's Grammy where she happily presented Beyoncé with the coveted album of the year prize.