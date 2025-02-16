Prince Harry reunites with royal couple at Invictus Games after Meghan leaves

Prince Harry had a surprise royal reunion at the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, after Meghan Markle flew back to California.
The Duke of Sussex was joined by Prince Joachim of Denmark and his wife Princess Marie at the sitting volleyball tournament held on the penultimate day of the Invictus Games.
They were seen enjoying a light-hearted chat and cheering on the competitors at the maches.
Earlier in the day, the Duke was mobbed by fans eager for selfies, prompting his security team to step in.
Prince Harry and Joachim, who is the younger brother of King Frederik of Denmark, last crossed paths with each other in 2017, when the pair both visited a military training centre together in the Danish capital Copenhagen.
The Prince's reunion with Danish royal is notable, given their own family drama with his own royal relatives, similar to Harry.
In 2022, Prince Joachim's children were stripped of their prince and princess titles by his mother, Queen Margrethe.
This means his children Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena are now count or countesses and no longer styled His/Her Royal Highness.
Meanwhile, Joachim and Marie no longer live in Denmark and have relocated to Washington DC in the United States.