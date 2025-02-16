Princess Iman of Jordan welcomes first baby with husband Jameel 

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • February 16, 2025
Princess Iman is officially a mother!

The Princess of Jordon and husband Jameel Alexander Thermiótis have welcomed their first child- a baby girl together.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, February 16, Queen Rania of Jordan announced the arrival of her granddaughter, Amina.

“My darling Iman is now a mother. We’re grateful and overjoyed to meet Amina, our family’s newest blessing,"  she wrote in the caption which was originally written in Arabic language.

The Queen further added, "Congratulations Jameel and Iman – may God bless you and your precious little girl."

Alongside the announcement, Queen Rania shared a carousel of adorable photos from the hospital, capturing the special moment.

In the first image, Princess Iman could be seen cradling her newborn baby in her arms, with Jameel standing proudly by her side.

While, the next photo featured Queen Rania herself, beaming with joy as she holds the baby, surrounded by King Abdullah and Jameel.

The third photo showed King Abdullah and his new grandchild, as he gently plants a kiss on the baby's forehead.


Queen Rania first announced the pregnancy of Princess Iman in January 24, 2025.

Princess Iman of Jordan and Jameel Alexander Thermiótis tied the knot on March 12, 2023.

