Royal

King Charles marks National Apprenticeship Week with insightful factory tour

The British King, Charles III, visited SeAH Wind in Middlesbrough to observe National Apprenticeship Week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025
King Charles marks National Apprenticeship Week with insightful factory tour
King Charles marks National Apprenticeship Week with insightful factory tour

King Charles is observing the National Apprenticeship Week!

Taking to their official Instagram handle on Sunday, February 16, the British Royal Family shared a 4-slide post which featured glimpses from the Monarch’s latest outing.

The snaps saw the King touring around a factory, SeAh Wind, which provides intensive and hands-on welding and heavy engineering skills training to the people willing to work in the offshore wind turbine manufacturing sector.

During the visit, King Charles also met future engineers and construction apprentices.

“As part of National Apprenticeship Week, The King visited SeAH Wind in Middlesbrough, which trains participants for roles in the offshore wind turbine manufacturing sector, focusing on welding and heavy engineering skills essential for constructing wind turbine monopiles,” captioned the Royal Family.

They continued, “The monopile, a crucial component in offshore wind turbines, measures 120 metres in length, 15.5 metres in diameter, and weighs up to 4,500 tonnes.”

Adding further, the caption noted, “His Majesty toured the factory, which produces up to four monopiles a week and met equipment operators and construction apprentices from @middlesbroughcollege and @hartlepoolfe, along with personnel from @@k2_construction.”

This comes amid King Charles and Queen Camilla are on a visit to Middlesbrough.

Kate Winslet gears up for directorial debut with ‘Goodbye June’

Kate Winslet gears up for directorial debut with ‘Goodbye June’
Jordan Royal Family send heartfelt wishes to Princess Iman on baby birth

Jordan Royal Family send heartfelt wishes to Princess Iman on baby birth
King Charles marks National Apprenticeship Week with insightful factory tour

King Charles marks National Apprenticeship Week with insightful factory tour
Discover world's happiest country with best quality of life

Discover world's happiest country with best quality of life
Jordan Royal Family send heartfelt wishes to Princess Iman on baby birth
Jordan Royal Family send heartfelt wishes to Princess Iman on baby birth
Princess Iman of Jordan welcomes first baby with husband Jameel
Princess Iman of Jordan welcomes first baby with husband Jameel
Prince Harry reunites with royal couple at Invictus Games after Meghan leaves
Prince Harry reunites with royal couple at Invictus Games after Meghan leaves
Prince Harry takes humourous jab at former soldier during Invictus Games
Prince Harry takes humourous jab at former soldier during Invictus Games
Prince Harry warned to be ‘very worried’ about Trump's next move
Prince Harry warned to be ‘very worried’ about Trump's next move
Princess Eugenie pays Heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute to husband with little apology
Princess Eugenie pays Heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute to husband with little apology
Queen Camilla leans on unexpected source as King Charles battles cancer
Queen Camilla leans on unexpected source as King Charles battles cancer
Queen Camilla’s ‘resentful’ feelings towards Princess Kate, kids EXPOSED
Queen Camilla’s ‘resentful’ feelings towards Princess Kate, kids EXPOSED
Princess Leonor of Asturias immortalized in wax at Madrid Museum
Princess Leonor of Asturias immortalized in wax at Madrid Museum
Zara Tindall looks effortlessly chic in jumpsuit during outing with husband Mike
Zara Tindall looks effortlessly chic in jumpsuit during outing with husband Mike
Prince Andrew gets embarrassing title from Palace staff after scandals
Prince Andrew gets embarrassing title from Palace staff after scandals
King Charles 'joins' Canadians to commemorate major milestone amid Harry’s visit
King Charles 'joins' Canadians to commemorate major milestone amid Harry’s visit