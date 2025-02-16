King Charles marks National Apprenticeship Week with insightful factory tour

King Charles is observing the National Apprenticeship Week!
Taking to their official Instagram handle on Sunday, February 16, the British Royal Family shared a 4-slide post which featured glimpses from the Monarch’s latest outing.
The snaps saw the King touring around a factory, SeAh Wind, which provides intensive and hands-on welding and heavy engineering skills training to the people willing to work in the offshore wind turbine manufacturing sector.
During the visit, King Charles also met future engineers and construction apprentices.
“As part of National Apprenticeship Week, The King visited SeAH Wind in Middlesbrough, which trains participants for roles in the offshore wind turbine manufacturing sector, focusing on welding and heavy engineering skills essential for constructing wind turbine monopiles,” captioned the Royal Family.
They continued, “The monopile, a crucial component in offshore wind turbines, measures 120 metres in length, 15.5 metres in diameter, and weighs up to 4,500 tonnes.”
Adding further, the caption noted, “His Majesty toured the factory, which produces up to four monopiles a week and met equipment operators and construction apprentices from @middlesbroughcollege and @hartlepoolfe, along with personnel from @@k2_construction.”
This comes amid King Charles and Queen Camilla are on a visit to Middlesbrough.