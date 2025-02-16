Prince Harry receives touching gift from Ukraine at Invictus Games

Prince Harry has created his fanbase in Ukraine too!
On Sunday, February 16, 2025, GB News reported that amid the whirlwind success of the Duke of Sussex’s exciting Invictus Games, King Charles’ younger son received a heartfelt nod from Ukraine in the form of a deeply meaningful gift.
Olga Rudnieva, CEO of Superhumans, a Ukrainian rehabilitation centre for adults and children, gifted the Duke a special bracelet while sitting beside him during the volleyball semi-final match between Team UK and Team Nigeria.
The bracelet featured a heartfelt inscription that states, “Whoever saves one life saves the world.”
"We had a very good conversation with him because we need to learn a lot from other countries,” said Rudnieva.
The CEO went on to share that along with the bracelet, she also gifted a T-shirt to Prince Harry as a token of gratitude as they appreciate the Duke’s support for Ukraine during the Games.
Meanwhile, Ksenia Ilenkiv, who is the fundraising manager for Superhumans, spoke about the emotional moment when Harry wrapped the Ukrainian flag around one of their patients during a medal ceremony in Whistler.
"We wanted him to know that it's important for Ukraine to know that he's supporting us. It went viral in Ukraine because UK support is so important for Ukraine. Many people will need a lot of adaptations after the war, including a sense of life, and that's what the Invictus Games does,” she stated.
Prince Harry founded Invictus Games in 2014.