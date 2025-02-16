Royal

Prince Harry receives touching gift from Ukraine at Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, gets a heartfelt tribute from Ukraine amid the 2025 Invictus Games

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025

Prince Harry receives touching gift from Ukraine at Invictus Games


Prince Harry has created his fanbase in Ukraine too!

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, GB News reported that amid the whirlwind success of the Duke of Sussex’s exciting Invictus Games, King Charles’ younger son received a heartfelt nod from Ukraine in the form of a deeply meaningful gift.

Olga Rudnieva, CEO of Superhumans, a Ukrainian rehabilitation centre for adults and children, gifted the Duke a special bracelet while sitting beside him during the volleyball semi-final match between Team UK and Team Nigeria.

The bracelet featured a heartfelt inscription that states, “Whoever saves one life saves the world.”

"We had a very good conversation with him because we need to learn a lot from other countries,” said Rudnieva.

The CEO went on to share that along with the bracelet, she also gifted a T-shirt to Prince Harry as a token of gratitude as they appreciate the Duke’s support for Ukraine during the Games.

Meanwhile, Ksenia Ilenkiv, who is the fundraising manager for Superhumans, spoke about the emotional moment when Harry wrapped the Ukrainian flag around one of their patients during a medal ceremony in Whistler.

"We wanted him to know that it's important for Ukraine to know that he's supporting us. It went viral in Ukraine because UK support is so important for Ukraine. Many people will need a lot of adaptations after the war, including a sense of life, and that's what the Invictus Games does,” she stated.

Prince Harry founded Invictus Games in 2014.

Prince Joachim, Princess Marie cheer at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games

Prince Joachim, Princess Marie cheer at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games
Ronaldo warning about Spanish referee goes viral after Bellingham's red card

Ronaldo warning about Spanish referee goes viral after Bellingham's red card
Prince Harry receives touching gift from Ukraine at Invictus Games

Prince Harry receives touching gift from Ukraine at Invictus Games
France to host European leaders as US, Russian envoy meets in Saudi Arabia

France to host European leaders as US, Russian envoy meets in Saudi Arabia
Prince William helps Kate Middleton to avoid wardrobe mishap
Prince William helps Kate Middleton to avoid wardrobe mishap
Prince Andrew gets order to leave Royal Lodge from Charles after ‘disaster’
Prince Andrew gets order to leave Royal Lodge from Charles after ‘disaster’
Prince Hussein commends Egypt’s efforts for Gaza in meeting with El Sisi
Prince Hussein commends Egypt’s efforts for Gaza in meeting with El Sisi
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release joint statement after bombshell claims
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release joint statement after bombshell claims
Prince William, Princess Kate miss BAFTAs and leave UK for secret holiday
Prince William, Princess Kate miss BAFTAs and leave UK for secret holiday
Jordan Royal Family send heartfelt wishes to Princess Iman on baby birth
Jordan Royal Family send heartfelt wishes to Princess Iman on baby birth
King Charles marks National Apprenticeship Week with insightful factory tour
King Charles marks National Apprenticeship Week with insightful factory tour
Princess Iman of Jordan welcomes first baby with husband Jameel
Princess Iman of Jordan welcomes first baby with husband Jameel
Prince Harry reunites with royal couple at Invictus Games after Meghan leaves
Prince Harry reunites with royal couple at Invictus Games after Meghan leaves
Prince Harry takes humourous jab at former soldier during Invictus Games
Prince Harry takes humourous jab at former soldier during Invictus Games
Prince Harry warned to be ‘very worried’ about Trump's next move
Prince Harry warned to be ‘very worried’ about Trump's next move
Princess Eugenie pays Heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute to husband with little apology
Princess Eugenie pays Heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute to husband with little apology