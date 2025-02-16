Prince Joachim, Princess Marie cheer at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games

Royal

  February 16, 2025
Prince Joachim and Princess Marie made a royal appearance at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.

The Danish royal family shared first statement after their outing on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the Palace wrote, “Their Royal Highnesses Prince Joachim and Princess Marie yesterday attended a number of competitions during the InvictusGames in Canada to support the Danish participants.”


Joachim reunited with the Duke of Sussex in Canada after they previously met in Copenhagen in October 2017.

As per the statement, “Among other things, there were two volleyball matches, where Denmark was partly represented on an international team consisting of athletes from Canada, Romania, Columbia, Nigeria and the USA, and partly a match where Denmark was represented with 11 players together with two Canadian teammates.”

The Prince and Princess attended a reception for the Danish participants, their relatives and officials after watching two matches.

“Denmark has been represented at all editions of the InvictusGames since the games were held for the first time in 2014. The Danish athletes primarily consist of previously deployed soldiers who have sustained physical or psychological injuries in service. Over the years, the Danish teams have been ambassadors for the rehabilitative effect of sport,” the message read.

Previously, King Frederik X attended Harry's Invictus Games in 2014 and 2018.

