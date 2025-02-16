Prince Hussein expresses heartfelt desire after Princess Iman’s baby birth

Crown Prince Hussein has revealed a touching desire after his sister Princess Iman gave birth to her first child.
On Sunday, February 16, the Jordanian Royal Family shared a heartfelt news by announcing that the elder daughter of King Abdullah and Queen Rania has welcomed a daughter, Amina, with husband Jameel Alexander Thermiótis.
Taking to his official Instagram account on the same day, the Crown Prince of Jordan shared a 4-slide post in which he dropped some heartwarming glimpses as he met the newest royal member after arriving from a working tour to Cairo, Egypt.
Alongside the adorable photos, Prince Hussein expressed a heartfelt desire, stating that he wants the little Princess to be a loving sister and lifelong companion to his daughter, whose name is also Iman.
“Welcome to the family, Amina! May you be a source of joy for your parents and a loving sister and lifelong companion to my daughter,” penned the Prince.
The adorable collection of photos featured Hussein carrying his daughter, Princess Iman bint Hussein, alongside Jameel, who was holding his newborn daughter, Princess Amina, in his arms.
Meanwhile, another photograph from the carousel saw the Crown Prince holding his newborn niece in arms as he warmly gazed at the little Princess.
This comes after Prince Hussein held a meeting with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt, stressing on the strong ties between Jordan and Egypt, and extending the country’s support towards El Sisi’s efforts to rebuilt Gaza.