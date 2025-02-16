Entertainment

Selena Gomez steals show in crystal-embellished gown at BAFTAs 2025

The ‘Scared of Loving You’ singer is nominated for a Best Supporting Actress BAFTA for her film ‘Emilia Pérez’

Selena Gomez is slaying the 2025 BAFTAs red carpet game!

At the red carpet of the 2025 BAFTAs, held at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 16, the Scared of Loving You singer, 32, turned heads with her jaw-dropping, sparkling appearance.

Gomez looked nothing less than a diva as she arrived in a silver halter neck gown which was heavily embellished with crystals. The gown also featured an off-the-shoulder black velvet sleeve design that added more charm to the elegant ensemble.

To complement the sparkle of her stunning dress, the I Said I Love You First singer wore diamond earrings, a delicate bracelet, and a couple of matching rings.

With soft and natural glam look on, Selena Gomez opted to style her hair in a side-parted sleek, low bun that added sophistication to her glitzy appearance.

As for the footwear, the gorgeous actress wore pointed black heels, peeking out of the gown, that matched the black bodice and sleeves of her outfit.

Selena Gomez at 2025 BAFTAs. P.C. Getty Images
Selena Gomez at 2025 BAFTAs. P.C. Getty Images

The Love You Like a Love Song crooner is nominated for Best Supporting Actress BAFTA for her outstanding performance in 2024’s Spanish-language French musical crime film, Emilia Pérez.

Competing with her in the category are Ariana Grande for Wicked, Felicity Jones for The Brutalist, Jamie Lee Curtis for The Last Showgirl, Isabella Rossellini for Conclave, and Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez.

Gomez will also be presenting an award at the show.

It is worth mentioning that Selena Gomez arrived at BAFTAs 2025 without her fiancé Benny Blanco, with whom she recently announced her new album, I Said I Love You First.

The duo has also released the first track of the album, Scared of Loving You.

