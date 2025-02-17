Prince Harry concludes Invictus Games 2025 with heartwarming speech

Prince Harry delivered a powerful speech during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games.
The Duke of Sussex made a special guest appearance at the event on February 16, Sunday, in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada.
Harry was asked to share a few words of wisdom with the crowd to conclude a week-long international multi-sport event.
He began his statement, "O Canada to our Invictus wives, husbands, girlfriends, boyfriends, kids, grandparents, and friends, if you can, please stand and be recognized we salute you."
"Being a hero, being a role model, it’s not just about resilience, skill or power. It’s about integrity. Compassion. Courage, You give us hope through your healing, honesty, and humanity, and of course through your humor!" the 40-year-old added.
The father-of-two also emphasised the importance of these games and shared how much it is needed for the world to foster social resilience.
He also expressed gratitude by crediting the participants and soldiers, saying that their power and strength are exemplary for the world to inspire.
These influential comments by the youngest son of King Charles came after his wife, Meghan Markle, flew to the US to their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after attending first few days of the sports event.
For those unaware, Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as multisport Paralympic-styled games for wounded or injured servicemen and veterans.