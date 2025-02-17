Royal

Prince Harry concludes Invictus Games 2025 with heartwarming speech

Prince Harry made special guest appearance at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games on Sunday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 17, 2025
Prince Harry concludes Invictus Games 2025 with heartwarming speech
Prince Harry concludes Invictus Games 2025 with heartwarming speech

Prince Harry delivered a powerful speech during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex made a special guest appearance at the event on February 16, Sunday, in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada. 

Harry was asked to share a few words of wisdom with the crowd to conclude a week-long international multi-sport event. 

He began his statement, "O Canada to our Invictus wives, husbands, girlfriends, boyfriends, kids, grandparents, and friends, if you can, please stand and be recognized we salute you."

"Being a hero, being a role model, it’s not just about resilience, skill or power. It’s about integrity. Compassion. Courage, You give us hope through your healing, honesty, and humanity, and of course through your humor!" the 40-year-old added.

The father-of-two also emphasised the importance of these games and shared how much it is needed for the world to foster social resilience. 

He also expressed gratitude by crediting the participants and soldiers, saying that their power and strength are exemplary for the world to inspire.

These influential comments by the youngest son of King Charles came after his wife, Meghan Markle, flew to the US to their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after attending first few days of the sports event.

For those unaware, Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as multisport Paralympic-styled games for wounded or injured servicemen and veterans. 

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt set to make cameos in mega-budget Hollywood thriller

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt set to make cameos in mega-budget Hollywood thriller

Prince Harry shows serious signs of suffering amid latest Invictus appearances

Prince Harry shows serious signs of suffering amid latest Invictus appearances
THIS country quietly holds record for most pyramids in world

THIS country quietly holds record for most pyramids in world
Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian breaks silence on X owner's 13th child

Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian breaks silence on X owner's 13th child
Prince Harry shows serious signs of suffering amid latest Invictus appearances
Prince Harry shows serious signs of suffering amid latest Invictus appearances
Prince Andrew faces probe calls over new plans to hold Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew faces probe calls over new plans to hold Royal Lodge
Prince Harry chokes back tears during Invictus Games closing ceremony
Prince Harry chokes back tears during Invictus Games closing ceremony
Meghan Markle shows support to Prince Harry as Invictus Games ends
Meghan Markle shows support to Prince Harry as Invictus Games ends
Prince William makes surprise appearance at 2025 BAFTAs with heartfelt message
Prince William makes surprise appearance at 2025 BAFTAs with heartfelt message
Prince Hussein expresses heartfelt desire after Princess Iman’s baby birth
Prince Hussein expresses heartfelt desire after Princess Iman’s baby birth
Prince Joachim, Princess Marie cheer at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games
Prince Joachim, Princess Marie cheer at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games
Prince Harry receives touching gift from Ukraine at Invictus Games
Prince Harry receives touching gift from Ukraine at Invictus Games
Prince William helps Kate Middleton to avoid wardrobe mishap
Prince William helps Kate Middleton to avoid wardrobe mishap
Prince Andrew gets order to leave Royal Lodge from Charles after ‘disaster’
Prince Andrew gets order to leave Royal Lodge from Charles after ‘disaster’
Prince Hussein commends Egypt’s efforts for Gaza in meeting with El Sisi
Prince Hussein commends Egypt’s efforts for Gaza in meeting with El Sisi
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release joint statement after bombshell claims
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release joint statement after bombshell claims