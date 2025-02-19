Royal

Queen Camilla shares delightful evening with Prince Harry's close pal

Queen Camilla was surprised by spontaneous performance of 'The Importance of Being Earnest'

  • February 19, 2025

Queen Camilla hosted a star-studded evening to appreciate the art of theatre at Buckingham Palace, where she came face-to-face with Prince Harry’s close pal.

As reported by GB, the Queen hosted a reception for staff, actors and supporters to celebrate the work of the National Theatre, which has a global audience of around 19 million on stages, screens and in schools.

Her majesty was photographed with the renowned late night show host, James Corden, who is famously good friends with The Duke of Sussex.

The pair were photographed sharing a heartfelt moment during the 46-year-old actor’s visit to the Palace.

Several other A-listers attended the evening including Andrew Garfield, Jim Carter and his wife Imelda Staunton, who played Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown and two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett.

Corden also attended the Royal reception pf Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, along with interviewing Prince Harry in 2021 on his show, The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The Queen joined the guests and Rufus Norris, Director of the National Theatre, to open the reception with a short speech.

Actor Simon Russell-Beale performed "Speak the Speech" from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, a monologue offering insightful advice on the art of acting.

Additionally, the 77-year-old Royal was given a pleasant surprise by the actress Sharon D Clarke, in costume as Lady Bracknell from The Importance of Being Earnest, which Her Majesty referred to as "one of my favourites" play.

Queen Camilla became patron of the National Theatre in 2022, a role which was previously held by the Duchess of Sussex, from 2019 to 2021.

