King Charles, Princess Anne set to host huge reception at Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace is gearing up for huge reception!
King Charles and Princess Anne are set to host a grand reception at Palace later this week.
The monarch and The Princess royal will also be accompanied by Prince Richard and Birgitte Eva Van Deurs, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.
On Monday, February 17, the palace made an announcement through Majesty Magazine.
“The King and Queen, joined by the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, will host a reception at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, 20th February, celebrating exceptional individuals and organisations contributing towards humanitarian efforts across the globe,” they wrote on X.
On Tuesday, King Charles held an MBE reception at Buckingham Palace, where he honored Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden .
“Keeeeeep dancing! Professional dancer and @BBCStrictly star @Amy_Dowden was one of many to be presented with an MBE by The King today. A huge congratulations to all those who received their honours at Buckingham Palace!” the Buckingham Palace annoounced on its pfficial Instagra account.
Moreover, the upcoming reception is set to bring together a wide range of guests, including representatives from various humanitarian organisations, charities, and individuals who made a significant impact globally in humanitarian causes.