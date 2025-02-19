Meghan Markle sparks outrage for stealing small brand name: ‘Sue her’

Royal

  • February 19, 2025


Meghan Markle has sparked outrage for allegedly stealing small company name as she is gearing up to launch her brand, As Ever.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex rebranded her lifestyle brand, which is formerly known as American Riviera Orchard.

However, a small clothing company with the same is already existing in the United States, which has sparked fury among public, with many urging the brand to sue the Duchess.

The company, which is also named As Ever, took to its Instagram account to speaks out on Meghan’s brand name.

“I want to say thank you to all the old friends who know and love our small family brand As Ever, and also say hi to all those that have just become aware we exist. In the last 36 hours there has been an outpouring of support and concern regarding recent events around our namesake brand. We are aware. We are not affiliated," they wrote in the caption.

Many fans of the  clothing company rushed to their comment section to show them support ang urge the owner to take legal action against Prince Harry's wife.

“Please file a first-use protest with the US Patent & Trademark office. Do not let them take your business and your name that you’ve worked so many years for,” one user wrote.

While another added, “Markle doesn’t have an original bone in her body. Sorry this happened to you guys. On the bright side, I’m glad I know about you now since I live in NY!”

“Fight back!!! Don't let her get away with it,” the third noted.

The fourth wrote, “You guys need to sue her for stealing your name.”

Earlier to this, Meghan Markle’s sudden re-branding hit another snag after it triggered a plagiarism row in Spain.

Civic bosses in the sleepy Mallorca village of Porreres are reportedly considering legal action against the Duchess of Sussex, who they have accused of copying its traditional coat of arms for the logo of her revamped luxury brand, As Ever.

