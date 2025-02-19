King Charles breaks cover amid Meghan Markle brand issues

King Charles was spotted at Imperial College London's Centre for Injury Studies amid ongoing issues of Meghan Markle.
On Wednesday, the British monarch marked the royal engagement to show UK support for injured Ukrainian service personnel.
During his visit at Imperial's White City Campus, his majesty marked the third anniversary of the Ukraine conflict, as per GB News.
Charles also got the opportunity to learn about combat injury simulations while exploring a lab.
In the same outing, he witnessed a demonstration on durability of leg prosthetic.
The demonstrations were led by Imperial's Major Trauma Director and the Centre's Director and Associate Director.
King Charles met members from the Ministry of Defence and the Department of Health and Social Care.
He was also greeted by the representatives from organisations involved in an international medical partnership.
