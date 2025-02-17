Rare monkey born at UK zoo gives hope for endangered species

A rare monkey species facing a high risk of extinctions has been born at a zoo in East Sussex.
The Sulawesi crested macaque baby was born at Drusillas Park at Alfriston in January, as per BBC.
A zoo spokesperson said they were "especially thrilled" as the unnamed baby's parents, Ahsoka, a shy mother and "big personality" father Moteck, "did not hit it off at first.”
Gemma Romanis, head keeper, said "after some perseverance, they've worked things out and the result has been the birth of a wonderful new infant.”
Sulawesi crested macaques come from Indonesia and are known for their black fur, amber eyes and bright pink bottoms.
The zoo said the birth is important as it helps support the survival of this endangered species.
Romanis said, "The baby, which we are 95% sure is a female, is doing so well. It's great to see first-time mum Ahsoka taking motherhood in her stride, with a newfound confidence we're all thrilled with.”
"We're all really proud to play our part in keeping this beautiful primate from extinction,” she added.
Sulawesi crested macaques are among more than 20 endangered and rare species that live at the East Sussex animal park.