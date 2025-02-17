Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet takes girlfriend Kylie Jenner to 2025 BAFTA Awards

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet make joint appearance at the 78th annual EE British Academy Film Awards

  February 17, 2025

Kylie Jenner accompanied her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, at the 2025 BAFTA Awards ceremony in London.

The couple made an appearance at the 78th annual EE British Academy Film Awards in Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 16.

For the event, the mother-of-two was seen wearing a stunning black gown, which she paired with contrasted heels. To elevate her look, she opted for natural makeup.

On the other hand, the Dune 2 star arrived at the red carpet in a black suit and matching pants.

During the show, Jenner and Chalamet, who began dating in April 2023, were seen sitting close to each other when the host of the ceremony, David Tennant, sarcastically joked about their matching outfits.

The 53-year-old Scottish actor cheekily labelled the two as "lookalikes," which left the audience burst into laughter.

According to People magazine, the 28-year-old was nominated at the BAFTA awards for the category of leading actor for his remarkable performance in his newly released biopic film, A Complete Unknown

However, he did not win any accolades at the awards gala.

This appearance of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner came after they celebrated Valentine's Day at the Berlin Film Festival. 

