Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter wins hearts at Jeh's pre-birthday bash

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022

  • February 17, 2025

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's little bundle of joy Raha Kapoor's 'unbothered' gesture at Jeh Ali Khan's birthday bash won fans' hearts.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has thrown a lavish pre-birthday party for her youngest son, Jehangir Ali Khan, who will turn four on February 21, on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

During the event, Ranbir and Alia's daughter also made a surprise appearance, which stole the hearts of netizens.

According to the viral video clip, during the fun-filled event, Raha was seen extremely relaxed and calm when a magician put a mouse on her head with the help of his trick.

Instead of panicking and screaming, the little girl appeared unbothered as she was focusing on taking sips from her water bottle throughout the magic trick. 

As the clip of Raha's hilarious gesture gained popularity on social media, several fans began to take to their Instagram handles to share their reactions to the star kid's expressions.

One fan commented, "She's just a chill girl."

"She’s against animal cruelty hence no reaction. Good job Raha," another fan penned.

The third admirer wrote, "We love an unbothered Diva."

For those unaware, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022.  

