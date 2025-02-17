Durefishan Saleem flaunts her ethereal look in white gharara 

Trending

  by Web Desk
  February 17, 2025
Durefishan Saleem proved she is the queen of ethnic fashion!

Turning to her Instagram space on Monday, the Dil Ruba actor dropped glimpses in a white gharara set she wore to her brother’s wedding.

The first picture featured the diva gazing straight into the camera with her winged liner and nude lips doing the talking.

Further on in the carousel, the superstar looked drop dead gorgeous as she posed amidst the backdrop of the mountains.

Her white gharara set shined even more under the clear blue sky.

With the dazzling fit, Saleem chose to pair silver jewellery and bangles while her makeup game looked on point.

She captioned her post, “It’s giving 101 fever nand in mountains.”


Soon after the photo-op did rounds, her ardent fans were in awe and completely gushed over her look for the wedding.

One fan commented, “Radiant and elegant always.”

A second fan noted, “Gorgeous queen.”

“Shibra’s look,” a third user added.

“Most awaited pictures,” the fourth expressed.

To note, Durefishan Saleem’s February was a busy one, full of travels and weddings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Durefishan Saleem last starred in Ishq Murshid alongside Bilal Abbas Khan. 

