Royal

Kate Middleton shares 'amazing' artworks by George, Charlotte, and Louis

Princess Kate and kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis bonded over creative portrait drawing amid holiday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 17, 2025
Kate Middleton shares amazing artworks by George, Charlotte, and Louis
Kate Middleton shares 'amazing' artworks by George, Charlotte, and Louis

Princess Kate is enjoying a creative and fun-filled portrait session with kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis amid a family holiday!

On Monday, February 17, Prince William shared a 5-slide post in which he shared the exquisite portraits drawn by the Princess of Wales and their children as they bonded over a sketching session.

“Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together!” read the caption.

With a brush emoji, the caption then mentioned the artists behind all four portraits, “Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and The Princess of Wales.”

While the first slide featured all the four sketches made by each one of them, the next four showcased each one separately.

For the portraits, George, Charlotte, and Louis opted to draw their beautiful mother.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate drew a portrait of Prince Louis.

The session served as a part of Kate Middleton’s Shaping Us Framework’s Early Childhood program.

“The @earlychildhood Shaping Us Framework describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood. These skills are key throughout our lives, shaping who we are, how we manage our thoughts and emotions, how we communicate with and relate to others, and how we explore the world around us,” Kate added in the caption.

Moreover, this comes amid the Waleses enjoy a family holiday at their privately owned island Mustique.

Kate Middleton shares 'amazing' artworks by George, Charlotte, and Louis

Kate Middleton shares 'amazing' artworks by George, Charlotte, and Louis
Jelly Roll reunites with Prince Harry during Invictus Games closing ceremony

Jelly Roll reunites with Prince Harry during Invictus Games closing ceremony
Prince William dismisses Harry's heartfelt plea before Duke's next UK visit

Prince William dismisses Harry's heartfelt plea before Duke's next UK visit
Prince Andrew to celebrate ‘small’ 65th birthday amid Royal Lodge conflict

Prince Andrew to celebrate ‘small’ 65th birthday amid Royal Lodge conflict
Prince William dismisses Harry's heartfelt plea before Duke's next UK visit
Prince William dismisses Harry's heartfelt plea before Duke's next UK visit
Prince Andrew to celebrate ‘small’ 65th birthday amid Royal Lodge conflict
Prince Andrew to celebrate ‘small’ 65th birthday amid Royal Lodge conflict
Sarah Ferguson makes warm gesture as Andrew faces Royal Lodge eviction
Sarah Ferguson makes warm gesture as Andrew faces Royal Lodge eviction
Buckingham Palace gives sad update on King Charles amid cancer battle
Buckingham Palace gives sad update on King Charles amid cancer battle
Prince Leka calls love for Kosovo ‘deep, inherited’ on its Independence Day
Prince Leka calls love for Kosovo ‘deep, inherited’ on its Independence Day
Prince Harry shows serious signs of suffering in latest Invictus appearances
Prince Harry shows serious signs of suffering in latest Invictus appearances
Prince Harry concludes Invictus Games 2025 with heartwarming speech
Prince Harry concludes Invictus Games 2025 with heartwarming speech
Prince Andrew faces probe calls over new plans to hold Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew faces probe calls over new plans to hold Royal Lodge
Prince Harry chokes back tears during Invictus Games closing ceremony
Prince Harry chokes back tears during Invictus Games closing ceremony
Meghan Markle shows support to Prince Harry as Invictus Games ends
Meghan Markle shows support to Prince Harry as Invictus Games ends
Prince William makes surprise appearance at 2025 BAFTAs with heartfelt message
Prince William makes surprise appearance at 2025 BAFTAs with heartfelt message
Prince Hussein expresses heartfelt desire after Princess Iman’s baby birth
Prince Hussein expresses heartfelt desire after Princess Iman’s baby birth