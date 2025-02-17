Kate Middleton shares 'amazing' artworks by George, Charlotte, and Louis

Princess Kate is enjoying a creative and fun-filled portrait session with kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis amid a family holiday!
On Monday, February 17, Prince William shared a 5-slide post in which he shared the exquisite portraits drawn by the Princess of Wales and their children as they bonded over a sketching session.
“Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together!” read the caption.
With a brush emoji, the caption then mentioned the artists behind all four portraits, “Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and The Princess of Wales.”
While the first slide featured all the four sketches made by each one of them, the next four showcased each one separately.
For the portraits, George, Charlotte, and Louis opted to draw their beautiful mother.
Meanwhile, Princess Kate drew a portrait of Prince Louis.
The session served as a part of Kate Middleton’s Shaping Us Framework’s Early Childhood program.
“The @earlychildhood Shaping Us Framework describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood. These skills are key throughout our lives, shaping who we are, how we manage our thoughts and emotions, how we communicate with and relate to others, and how we explore the world around us,” Kate added in the caption.
Moreover, this comes amid the Waleses enjoy a family holiday at their privately owned island Mustique.