Ed Sheeran celebrates turning 34 with vibrant birthday bash

Ed Sheeran is ringing in his 34th birthday!
Taking to Instagram, the Shape of You crooner shared a snap from his birthday bash on Monday, February 17, 2025, featuring a colorful and vibrant theme.
“Its ma birthday,” he captioned.
Dressed a white shirt topped with a black jacket, the Perfect singer held a giant cake decorated with pink icing, having several candles lit.
The cake also featured a little doll of the singer placed on it among the candles. On the back were displayed a vibrant collection of colorful balloons.
Several celebrities and fans made their way to the comment section to wish Ed Sheeran a happy birthday.
“Happy birthday!!” wished Indian singer Armaan Malik.
An ardent fan commented, “Happy Birthday, Teddy!”
“Happy your day. You deserve all the good things,” penned another admirer.
This post comes just three days after the Mathematics Tour hitmaker celebrated Valentine’s Day with a heartwarming post for his wife, Cherry Seaborn.
In the post, he called her “Azizam” which is a Persian language word for “My dear.”
Moreover, Ed Sheeran is currently on his fourth concert tour, +–=÷× Tour or the Mathematics Tour, which is in support of his fifth and sixth studio albums, = (2021) and – (2023).