King Abdullah meets retired military officers to mark Veterans Day

King Abdullah is presiding over a meeting with military retirees at the Royal Hashemite Court!
On Monday, February 17, 2025, the Royal Family of Jordan shared a video that featured the Monarch addressing the retired military personnel.
“Remarks by His Majesty King Abdullah II during a meeting with military retirees at the Royal Hashemite Court today to mark Veterans day #Jordan,” the Palace captioned.
The video kicked off with King Abdullah expressing pride in his country’s armed forces for their sacrifices and acknowledged the importance of their role and experience in Jordan’s achievements and its institutions.
“During my visit to Washington last week, I stressed that Jordan’s interest and stability, and the protection of Jordan and Jordanians are above all considerations,” he stated in the meeting.
The King continued, “But the question is, after 25 years, why would I change my position? For 25 years, I have been saying no to displacement, no to resettlement, no to the alternative homeland. Unfortunately, we have people in our own country who take orders from outside. Shouldn’t be ashamed of themselves?”
Abdullah stated that regardless of all the challenges he faces, he remains optimistic and draw his strength from the military, security agencies, and from the retired military servicemen.
The Monarch also expressed that he puts all his trust in the armed forces and believes that they will stand beside him to fight against all challenges.
This meeting comes just after the Jordanian Royal Family welcomed its newest member, Princess Amina, the daughter of Princess Iman and her husband Jameel.