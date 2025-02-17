Timothée Chalamet recalls embarrassing moment before becoming famous

Timothée Chalamet has taken a trip down the memory lane of his most “humiliating” moment from high-school.
During a recent chat with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, the Wonka actor shared his early days in the entertainment industry.
The Call Me By Your Name actor showed Anderson an old dance routine, “This is humiliating, but I'll show you guys.”
“How old were you there?” the host asked.
Timothée joked, “Here I'm 15, but I look like I'm seven. This is two good friends of mine, Shiree and Desiree. They're the only people in the world that did this talent show act with me. I probably asked 35 people.”
He admitted that at one point he was “terrified” of becoming an actor.
However, the 29-year-old star has won numerous awards nominations for his role Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.
He also played Paul Atreides in the sci-fi epic, Dune: Part Two which has also been nominated for numerous awards including Best Picture at the Oscars.
Recently, Timothée graced BAFTAs with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.
The romantic couple shared plenty of PDA moments at the star-studded event.