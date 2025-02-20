Rihanna, A$AP Rocky make unexpected promise to rapper’s lawyer after case win

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are on cloud nine after securing huge victory in the rapper’s felony assault trial!
On Thursday, February 20, Page Six reported that the Praise the Lord rapper, who has finally won a non-guilty verdict in the 2021 gun assault case, has made a huge promise to his lawyer Joe Tacopina, who led the rapper’s legal team toward victory during the almost four-week trial.
Tacopina claimed that A$AP Rocky has promised to have his and Rihanna’s “next child” named after the lawyer.
“They grabbed me and they said, ‘Listen, our next baby A$AP Joe. I said, ‘I’m gonna hold you to that!’” told the lawyer to Extra, adding, “he loved me and we’re family.”
The lawyer then went on to recall the emotional moment when the verdict was announced.
“He grabbed me and he said, ‘Joe, I want you to know, I know how hard you fought here. I know everything you’ve done, and I just appreciate you so much,’” recalled Joe Tacopina.
Tacopina further added, “It’s obviously a very serious moment for him, and he has the wherewithal and the thought to think, ‘Let me thank this guy.’ It was special that he did that.”
Moreover, Rihanna, who was side by side with her husband during the whole legal battle, broke down in tears of joy after A$AP Rocky was found non-guilty on all counts in his criminal trial.