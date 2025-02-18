Entertainment

Madonna makes major announcement about upcoming musical project

Madonna sends fans wild with an exciting update about her new musical venture on Instagram

  • February 18, 2025
Madonna has made waves with a thrilling announcement about her latest musical project.

The 66-year-old popular songwriter turned to her Instagram handle on Monday, February 17, to share a highly anticipated update about the re-release of her sixth studio album Bedtime Stories with her fans and well-wishers.

With the announcement, she also released a steamy video of herself, showcasing a few glimpses from her upcoming musical album.

In the viral clip, the Frozen hitmaker was seen wearing a revealing pink slip dress and thigh-high sheer tights.

Madonna was also seen crawling on the floor throughout the video, putting on a cheeky display by removing her coat at one point in the clip.

The mother-of-six penned a caption for her post, "Bedtime Stories Re-release and Vinyl coming soon."

As the musician's post gained traction on social media, several fans began showcasing their excitement for the forthcoming re-release.

One fan commented, "We need Madonna now more than ever!"

"No matter what the media has to say, Madonna is a legend who can’t be compared," another admirer gushed.

For those unaware, Madonna launched her sixth studio album, Bedtime Stories, back in October 1994.

As of now, she has not announced the date of the re-release of her album. 

