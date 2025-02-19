Selena Gomez sparks excitement with sneak peek of upcoming song 

Entertainment

Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco announced new music album 'I Love You First' last week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025
Selena Gomez won the hearts of her fans during the promotional event for the cosmetics brand Rare Beauty in London. 

The singer-turned-businesswoman introduced her not-yet-released song Call Me When You Break Up at the marketing event on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

Selena also sang along with the lyrics, "Call me when you break up / I wanna be the first one on your mind when you wake up," and admitted that she was extremely nervous about her upcoming track.

The Calm Down crooner further expressed her excitement about the song, saying, "I'm so excited for you guys to share it, if you want, do whatever you want. I'm just so thrilled," Mail Online reported.

During the event, the 32-year-old musician looked like a fire engine as she was wearing a red Milkwhite Fall Winter 2024 faux fur coat over a micro mini dress.

The song Call Me When You Break Up is a song the Grammy-winning singer produced with the collaboration of her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

According to media reports, for the upcoming track, Selena has teamed up with the That's So True singer, Gracie Abrams.

Selena Gomez's fourth studio album, I Said I Love You First, will be released on March 21. It is now available for preorder. 

The singer has announced the launch of her upcoming musical collection with her fiancé Benny Blanco on February 13, 2025. 

