Kim Kardashian addresses co-parenting with Kanye West amid his controversy

Kim Kardashian has opened up about a unique way of co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West.
The former couple share four kids together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
In the new episode of the Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, Kanye and Kim reunited to support their 11-year-old daughter North as she performed in the 30th anniversary concert of The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.
The SKIMS founder admitted that she nearly had a “heart attack” backstage with Ye, as she was worried about her daughter.
“Her dad has been involved and he came to rehearsal,” the reality TV star noted.
Kanye asked whether it was possible to “change the graphics,” to which Kim replied, “Of course, of course. And I just look at them and I’m like, ‘It will be a better production [if you take his notes].”
She continued, “Kanye and I want the best for the kids. And so anytime we’re here supporting our child, it’s always good vibes.”
Kim also praised North after her stellar performance.
Notably, the pair were married for nearly seven years before divorcing in 2021.