King Charles has seemingly made a "great" business deal as he hired a new public relations expert to run Buckingham Palace.
According to GB News, His Majesty appointed former Sky News royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills as his new communication secretary.
The 46-year-old journalist, whose husband Andrew Parsons had also been hired as an official photographer to the Prince and Princess of Wales, has taken on the biggest role after spending a decade criticizing the British Royal Family.
Buckingham Palace's insiders described Rhiannon's appointment as "a great fit" for the position, as Their Majesties have shown their full confidence in her work and craft.
This update might have come as a big deal to King Charles, as he turned his biggest critique into a business deal.
Rhiannon Mills, who initially rose to fame when she criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
At the time, she said, "A dignified silence from the rest of the royal family isn't enough to shut this one down," her befitting response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been estranged from the royal family since 2020.
For those unaware, Rhiannon Mills' appointment came during the terrific era of the British monarchy in the wake of Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor's arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office and his alleged ties with the late child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.