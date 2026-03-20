News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Princess Anne heads to Kensington Palace after William's big decision for Andrew

The Princess Royal visits Kensington Palace for major cause after Prince William takes bombshell decision for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

  • By Sidra Khan
Princess Anne heads to Kensington Palace after Williams big decision for Andrew
Princess Anne heads to Kensington Palace after William's big decision for Andrew

Princess Anne has made her way to Kensington Palace for a major cause.

On Friday, March 20, The Historic Royal Palaces shared a joint Instagram post with the official account of the British Royal Family, updating about the Princess Royal's latest engagement.

In the post, they shared that the 75-year-old princess visited Kensington Palace for the inauguration of the Clore Learning Center - a purpose-built learning facility for children, families and local communities in arts and heritage organisations across the UK.

"It was a pleasure to welcome HRH The Princess Royal to Kensington Palace this week to officially open the Clore Learning Centre, a purpose-built learning facility," shared the charity.

They continued, "The space was full with children from Ark Brunel Primary Academy who spent the day learning in the space and met with The Princess Royal."

The caption further added, "We are extremely grateful to the Clore Duffield Foundation and all the supporters of our charity who made this possible."

The Historic Royal Palaces is an independent charity in the U.K. that manages and preserves six unoccupied palaces, including the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace, Kensington Palace, Banqueting House, Kew Palace, and Hillsborough Castle. 

Notably, Princess Anne's visit to Kensington Palace comes just days after it was revealed that Prince William has taken a bombshell decision for his disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

In his latest Substack Naughty But Nice, Rob Shuter claimed that an inside source shared, “Andrew will never be around Catherine or the kids again. That door is completely closed.”

"William’s priority is protecting Catherine and the children. He doesn’t want them anywhere near the controversy surrounding Andrew. If Andrew is present, William, Catherine and the children won’t be, it’s that simple," they shared.

The source also stated, "When the time eventually comes for King Charles’s funeral, William does not want Andrew there. He doesn’t want that shadow anywhere near Catherine or his children."

Prince William's strict decision for Andrew came after the former Duke of York's embarrassing photo in a bathrobe with Jeffrey Epstein surfaced from the Epstein files.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit speaks up on Epstein scandal for the first time: Watch
Crown Princess Mette-Marit speaks up on Epstein scandal for the first time: Watch
Buckingham Palace releases video as King inaugurates historic project named after him
Buckingham Palace releases video as King inaugurates historic project named after him
Meghan Markle makes first beaming public appearance after Netflix 'fallout' report
Meghan Markle makes first beaming public appearance after Netflix 'fallout' report
Princess Kate honors Princess Diana in gorgeous new portrait with Prince William
Princess Kate honors Princess Diana in gorgeous new portrait with Prince William
Netflix exec reacts to scathing claims against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Netflix exec reacts to scathing claims against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince William leads 'homelessness' drive after hosting key event at Windsor
Prince William leads 'homelessness' drive after hosting key event at Windsor
Royal Family bids gracious farewell to Nigeria's President, First Lady
Royal Family bids gracious farewell to Nigeria's President, First Lady
King Charles gives clear ultimatum to Prince William before Harry heads UK
King Charles gives clear ultimatum to Prince William before Harry heads UK
King Charles shares special update after hosting State Banquet for key guests
King Charles shares special update after hosting State Banquet for key guests
Meghan Markle drops exciting BTS with ‘mama’s little helper’ Lilibet after Netflix bombshell
Meghan Markle drops exciting BTS with ‘mama’s little helper’ Lilibet after Netflix bombshell
Kate Middleton, Prince William steal spotlight during first UK state visit of 2026
Kate Middleton, Prince William steal spotlight during first UK state visit of 2026
Prince William, Kate join Charles, Camilla to welcome Nigerian President, First Lady
Prince William, Kate join Charles, Camilla to welcome Nigerian President, First Lady

Popular News

Crown Princess Mette-Marit speaks up on Epstein scandal for the first time: Watch

Crown Princess Mette-Marit speaks up on Epstein scandal for the first time: Watch
an hour ago
How artificial intelligence is transforming modern warfare?

How artificial intelligence is transforming modern warfare?
2 hours ago
'The Bachelorette' star Grant Ellis slams Taylor Frankie Paul as ABC cancels show

'The Bachelorette' star Grant Ellis slams Taylor Frankie Paul as ABC cancels show
4 hours ago