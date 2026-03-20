Princess Anne heads to Kensington Palace after William's big decision for Andrew

Princess Anne has made her way to Kensington Palace for a major cause.
On Friday, March 20, The Historic Royal Palaces shared a joint Instagram post with the official account of the British Royal Family, updating about the Princess Royal's latest engagement.
In the post, they shared that the 75-year-old princess visited Kensington Palace for the inauguration of the Clore Learning Center - a purpose-built learning facility for children, families and local communities in arts and heritage organisations across the UK.
"It was a pleasure to welcome HRH The Princess Royal to Kensington Palace this week to officially open the Clore Learning Centre, a purpose-built learning facility," shared the charity.
They continued, "The space was full with children from Ark Brunel Primary Academy who spent the day learning in the space and met with The Princess Royal."
The caption further added, "We are extremely grateful to the Clore Duffield Foundation and all the supporters of our charity who made this possible."
The Historic Royal Palaces is an independent charity in the U.K. that manages and preserves six unoccupied palaces, including the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace, Kensington Palace, Banqueting House, Kew Palace, and Hillsborough Castle.
Notably, Princess Anne's visit to Kensington Palace comes just days after it was revealed that Prince William has taken a bombshell decision for his disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
In his latest Substack Naughty But Nice, Rob Shuter claimed that an inside source shared, “Andrew will never be around Catherine or the kids again. That door is completely closed.”
"William’s priority is protecting Catherine and the children. He doesn’t want them anywhere near the controversy surrounding Andrew. If Andrew is present, William, Catherine and the children won’t be, it’s that simple," they shared.
The source also stated, "When the time eventually comes for King Charles’s funeral, William does not want Andrew there. He doesn’t want that shadow anywhere near Catherine or his children."
Prince William's strict decision for Andrew came after the former Duke of York's embarrassing photo in a bathrobe with Jeffrey Epstein surfaced from the Epstein files.